Durban - Last week’s Men’s Conference was the most successful, non-existent conference in the history of South Africa. Men all over the country used the Men’s Conference to escape Valentine’s Day.

The event was so epic that there was even a proper programme to go with it.

There were memes, jokes and clapbacks because of this conference.

However, a few men used the conference as a platform to highlight some of the issues plaguing South Africa, where men can actually use the power of social media to come together and influence each other to end social ills.

Mduna Mussolini Miya is one of those men.

On Valentine’s Day he took to Facebook to write a short post about what he thinks about the conference and social media colliding.

He said: “This Men's Conference has made me aware of the power of social media. How I wish as men we could be this united and influence one another to just stop abusing women and to support our kids. If men can make such an imaginary conference go viral, imagine what would happen if we were this committed to ending social ills.”

His post was shared nearly 9 000 times, it received over 2 000 reactions and more than 50 comments.

Some of those comments echoed his sentiments and Facebook users applauded him for his post. Others just kept the conference going.

Here are some of those comments:

Zolani Jack: I think you have too much faith in men. Unfortunately. The very reason this conference is viral is because it is imaginary, it is a figment of our imagination. If we'd organize now a weekend away with unlimited sex with whoever you desire, men would flock to the venue. Organize something where we own up to our fuck ups, you know who would arrive?...

Sibongiseni Spambo: Who said it's imaginary.. Attend the next one in June don't miss out

Mmangaliso Heleni: You have spoken and I believe. I'm with you all the way Big Guy. That is very doable if we give our all...

Bravo Van De Merwe: Imaginary for who when we are here ?

Busani Moeti: The conference should have been real and we'd talk about real issues..political, relationship, ethics, economy, entrepreneurship, respect, violence, rape, corruption, peace, love, education, spirituality etc..A conference for men every year I think we'd be better men resulting in better brothers, children, boyfriends, husbands and leaders

Jesper Mporokoso: This right here is the most sensible post I have seen all year

