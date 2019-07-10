Durban - The IFP calls upon law enforcement agencies and the community to work together in eradicating the scourge of drugs in all communities across KwaZulu-Natal. The statement was made after Muniamah Pillay,70, was arrested in possession of mandrax tablets, rock cocaine and cocaine powder with an estimated street value of R6 000 and R4000 in cash.

She allegedly had the drugs hidden under her nightgown when police raided her flat in Sunset Avenue.

Pillay is allegedly regarded as the queen bee behind a thriving drug operation in Woodhurst and Kharwastan.

Pillay has appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on charges of being in possession of drugs and dealing in drugs.

She was released on R3 000 bail.

Les Govender MPL and IFP KZN Spokesperson on Social Development said Pillay allegedly ran a drug operation in one of the poorest parts of the community and it sends a shocking signal about the extent of the drug problem in communities across our province.

Govender said the arrest is a breakthrough in shutting down drug operations that have infected our communities.

"I know the area where these arrests took place and I am shocked that such elderly people who are supposed to be the custodians of moral values and protectors of our children are now engaged in destroying homes and young lives across all communities," he said.

"It is common knowledge that the drug kingpins use the premises of the elderly and the poorest of the poor to store and distribute their drugs and in return pay their utility bills and provide them with food," Govender claimed.

"The thriving drug trade is destroying the moral fabric of our community and brings with it many other social ills. The police are aware of this practice and I am encouraged with these arrests because it sends a message to others who are engaging in the drug trade that their days are numbered,"Govender added

"Law abiding citizens can and must play a vital role in providing police with information about any criminal activities where they live,"he said.

Govender said the IFP commended the law enforcement personnel who conducted the operation and calls upon the prosecuting authorities to ensure that such cases are finalised swiftly.

Daily News