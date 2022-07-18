IFP questions why Crime Intelligence Unit consistently fails to detect and prevent crimes

Durban — The IFP KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson for Community Safety and Liaison Blessed Gwala said the party in the legislature had questioned the effectiveness of the province’s Crime Intelligence Unit after four people were recently shot and killed in a tavern at Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg. Police reports suggest that two Saturdays ago, the occupants of a VW Polo hatch with Pietermaritzburg registration plates were seen on CCTV cameras jumping out of the vehicle, entering the tavern and immediately started shooting at the people inside the liquor establishment in Sweetwaters. Soon after that they got back into their vehicle and drove off.

Two people were later arrested but reports suggest they were released. “As the IFP, we have raised the issue of incompetence on the part of the Crime Intelligence Unit on numerous occasions. The IFP maintains that the unit has a responsibility to be on the ground, gathering information. First, to prevent atrocities from taking place, and second, to arrest those who plan to commit these crimes,” Gwala said. “However, on numerous occasions, criminals appear to be streets ahead of the unit. Furthermore, despite the work of the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team, which is also in place to investigate such incidents, killings continue unabated. KwaZulu-Natal cannot be held hostage by ruthless criminals and murderers.”

Gwala said national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola and provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, must investigate the functioning of the Crime Intelligence Unit in the province, which has, on numerous occasions, been caught unawares. “This matter deserves urgent attention from senior police management. These institutions cannot afford to weaken any further, particularly as organised crime, corruption and public violence continue to increase,” Gwala said. He said a comprehensive plan was required to restore public trust in the police.

“Among others, all police officers, including senior police officers, should be highly experienced, skilled persons of unquestionable integrity. Greater resources must also be given to the SAPS Integrity Management and Anti-Corruption Units, to root out any police involved in crime and corruption. Crime intelligence must be overhauled, with a focus on strengthening the detective service and Public Order Policing Units,” Gwala said. He said KZN police needed to step up their efforts in eradicating illegal guns, which are often used by criminals to commit crimes. Gwala added that it was the responsibility of all South Africans to join the fight against crime by reporting those – including family members, friends and relatives – who are committing crimes.

