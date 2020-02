Ill health plagues 73-year-old rape victim from testifying in court









A 73-year-old woman was meant to finish testifying in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court (pictured) on Monday but could not attend court due to her ill health. File Picture. Durban - The 73-year-old woman who was raped in her KwaNgcolosi home, near Hillcrest, allegedly by her 26-year-relative is now unable to walk or sit on her own and has lost the use of her left hand. This was according to her relative who said that since the woman was raped and severely assaulted in 2018, her health had deteriorated. The woman was meant to finish testifying in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday but could not attend court due to her ill health. The matter was also postponed last week for the same reason. The woman’s son in-law said on Tuesday that the woman was bedridden and complained of pain most of the time.

“The attack on her made it worse. She can’t use her left hand anymore that was injured during the assault,” he said.

The pensioner’s health was not getting any better, but more than anything she wanted justice, he said.

“From what she says you can tell she wants justice served. She is more than prepared to testify about what happened to her but her ill health is letting her down.

"When the matter goes back to court next Tuesday we will carry her and put her into the ambulance they send and she will go and finish her testimony. That is what she wants,” he said.

This week, the accused appeared briefly before Magistrate B Asmal where State prosecutor Sizwe Khanyile asked for a postponement to give the woman time to recover.

Khanyile told the court that there had been a miscommunication between the investigating officer and paramedics. Khanyile had made an application in October for the woman to testify from her home via video conference or Skype due to her ill health.

Asmal denied the application.

On December 9, the pensioner arrived at court on a stretcher to begin her testimony.

It is alleged that in September 2018 the woman was home alone and opened the door after she heard a knock. The accused allegedly entered the dark house and strangled, assaulted and raped her.

The woman alleged that her relative had raped her on many occasions during 2017 and 2018.

The relative had pleaded not guilty claiming the sex was consensual and had abandoned his bail application in April last year.

