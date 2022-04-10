IN VIDEOS: Here is how the heated nomination process for the ANC’s eThekwini region unfolded

Durban – The fiercely contested elective conference of the ANC in the eThekwini region has been salvaged after several stumbling blocks that started surfacing on Friday morning, when the ANC women’s league was first barred from voting, and later allowed. By 3pm on Sunday, all the stumbling blocks had been removed and nominations for the top five positions of regional chairperson, deputy regional chairperson, regional secretary, deputy regional secretary and regional treasurer were opened.

As anticipated, the process was tense, but it later paved the way for the much-awaited voting process which will reveal who is to lead the influential region for the next three years. WATCH: This is how the nominations for the #ANCeThekwini region conference went. The battle lines are clear, the two factions have not changed their slates for the fiercely contested region. Zandile Gumede accepted the nomination for regional chairperson in absentia. @DailynewsSA pic.twitter.com/WKnro1doVW — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 10, 2022 Just before the nomination could get under way, Nkosenhle Madlala who is running for the position of deputy regional secretary under the Zandile Gumede slate, wanted the conference to adopt a resolution that bans cellphones in voting booths. This is apparently done to prevent the selling of votes, whereby voting delegates could take pictures of their ballots to prove how they voted in order to cash in.

WATCH: This is how tense the nomination process for the #ANCeThekwini region's top five is at the Durban ICC. Bheki Ntuli who is on the Thabani Nyawose faction was howled and had to leave the stage in order to accept his nomination. Ntuli is a non-voting delegate. @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/6FjenuJZBj — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 10, 2022 The Zandile Gumede slate has her at the top. Her deputy is Thembo Ntuli. They both accepted their nomination in absentia, because Gumede is barred by the party’s step-aside rule, while Ntuli was absent for personal reasons and his acceptance was confirmed by Mlondi Mkhize who was once the spokesperson for the ANC Youth League. Musa Nciki is contesting for the position of regional secretary and his deputy is Madlala. Their regional treasurer is Zoe Shabalala who also due to the step-aside rule, accepted her nomination in absentia. On the Nyawose slate, Thabani, a key backer of Cyril Ramaphosa in the eThekwini region is vying for the position of chair. His deputy is Mthunzi Dlamini. The slate’s regional secretary is Bheki Ntuli whose deputy will be Thanduxolo Sabelo. Their treasurer will be Ntokozo Sibiya.

VIDEO: There were jeers, boos and ululation from both the Zandile Gumede and Thabani Nyawose factions during the nominations for the position of regional secretary. The battle for the position will be between Nkosenhle Madlala and Thanduxolo Sabelo. #ANCeThekwini @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/oZUkopb2Ed — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 10, 2022 The results of the voting process are expected later on Sunday. Later there will be voting for regional executive committee members. [email protected] Daily News