Zwelithini Zuma, who police have allegedly linked to eight rape cases, has been on the run since September 2018.Picture supplied Durban - Long intervals in a criminal case, especially where children were concerned, had a negative impact on the trial said Childline KZN. Adeshini Naicker, operations manager of the organisation, spoke to the Daily News about a case where a rape accused has evaded police since his release on bail more than a year ago. Zwelithini Zuma, a 35-year-old truck driver from Hammarsdale, was charged with two counts of rape in September 2018. He allegedly raped two children, aged 9 and 10, at different places in Inchanga less than an hour apart. It is alleged that he first raped a 10-year-old boy who he dropped off in his truck near the house where he walked in wielding a knife and raped a 9-year-old girl in the presence of her 8-year-old friend.

The little boy had been sent to a nearby shop when he was allegedly approached by the truck driver.

After failing to make his second appearance at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on September 25 in 2018 a warrant of arrest was issued for him.

He was initially arrested when police were able to track him down using his company truck. He was also identified by his victims as the “uncle in the truck”.

Naicker explained that children often forget details of the actual abuse. “And when asked to testify, their story often differentiates from the initial statement. Hence our stance that the quicker the case goes to trial the higher the chance of a conviction,” she said.

In March last year, police released Zuma’s picture when trying to locate him. He was also linked to six other rape cases through his DNA.

Some of the cases date to 2016 in Mariannhill, KwaNdengezi and Mpumalanga. He allegedly walked into a house in Mariannhill and raped a 19-year-old girl in the presence of her mother and six-month-old baby while wielding a gun.

A relative of the 9-year-old girl that Zuma allegedly raped questioned methods police were using to locate him. “Are they even actively looking for him or are they waiting for him to be spotted by people? We’re ready for when he is finally caught and the matter goes to trial.

“I do worry about the time that has lapsed though when it comes to trial,” she said.

A source told The Daily News that in November police received a tip-off about his whereabouts, but this proved to be a dead end.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Zuma was still being sought by police. “We appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police or on our crime stop number 086 10111.”

