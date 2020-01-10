Adeshini Naicker, operations manager of the organisation, spoke to the Daily News about a case where a rape accused has evaded police since his release on bail more than a year ago.
Zwelithini Zuma, a 35-year-old truck driver from Hammarsdale, was charged with two counts of rape in September 2018.
He allegedly raped two children, aged 9 and 10, at different places in Inchanga less than an hour apart.
It is alleged that he first raped a 10-year-old boy who he dropped off in his truck near the house where he walked in wielding a knife and raped a 9-year-old girl in the presence of her 8-year-old friend.