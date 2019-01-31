There was much excitement at the Durban Metro Police headquarters on Wednesday after the Casspirs arrived. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
There was much excitement at the Durban Metro Police headquarters on Wednesday after the Casspirs arrived. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
A metro policeman stand on one of the newly acquired Casspirs.
A metro policeman stand on one of the newly acquired Casspirs.
The Durban Metro police Casspirs being transported into the city of Durban followed by hundreds of cars on Wednesday. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
The Durban Metro police Casspirs being transported into the city of Durban followed by hundreds of cars on Wednesday. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
The Durban Metro police Casspirs were delivered on flatbed trucks. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
The Durban Metro police Casspirs were delivered on flatbed trucks. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer (left) and Steve Middleton the Metro police head were on hand for the delivery of the Casspirs. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer (left) and Steve Middleton the Metro police head were on hand for the delivery of the Casspirs. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
The new Casspirs are fitted with a monitor inside so that the officers have a full view of what is going on outside. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
The new Casspirs are fitted with a monitor inside so that the officers have a full view of what is going on outside. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)
Three of the four controversial Casspirs bought for the metro police by eThekwini Municipality were delivered to the Durban Metro Police on Wednesday.
Three of the four controversial Casspirs bought for the metro police by eThekwini Municipality were delivered to the Durban Metro Police on Wednesday.
The inside of the new Casspirs delivered to the Durban Metro Police. Picture: Zainul Dawood
The inside of the new Casspirs delivered to the Durban Metro Police. Picture: Zainul Dawood

Durban - Metro police in Durban caused a stir when escorting two new Casspirs along the N3 Durban bound to their headquarters in Archie Gumede Place on Wednesday. 

The vehicles, to be used by its public order policing unit, which deals with service delivery protests in eThekwini Municipality, were delivered on trucks, which made their way slowly into the city and to the metro police headquarters.

The acquisition of the Casspirs has been mired in controversy, with opposition parties complaining about their R27 million cost and asking whether they were necessary.  


Accessories fitted to the sides of the Casspirs, a further two of which are still to be delivered, include pick-axes, spades and a hammer. They have place for 10 people seated in the back, with lockers under the seats. 

They are air-conditioned and officers can access the roof via hatches and shoot through holes cut into the glass.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the official handover ceremony would be held on Thursday.

"The Casspirs will be parked at the metro police headquarters in Durban. In the interim they will be licensed. The police will receive intense training in the next few months to be able to use the vehicle,’ he said.


Daily News