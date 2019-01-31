Durban - Metro police in Durban caused a stir when escorting two new Casspirs along the N3 Durban bound to their headquarters in Archie Gumede Place on Wednesday. The vehicles, to be used by its public order policing unit, which deals with service delivery protests in eThekwini Municipality, were delivered on trucks, which made their way slowly into the city and to the metro police headquarters.

The acquisition of the Casspirs has been mired in controversy, with opposition parties complaining about their R27 million cost and asking whether they were necessary.





Accessories fitted to the sides of the Casspirs, a further two of which are still to be delivered, include pick-axes, spades and a hammer. They have place for 10 people seated in the back, with lockers under the seats.

They are air-conditioned and officers can access the roof via hatches and shoot through holes cut into the glass.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the official handover ceremony would be held on Thursday.

"The Casspirs will be parked at the metro police headquarters in Durban. In the interim they will be licensed. The police will receive intense training in the next few months to be able to use the vehicle,’ he said.





Daily News