Inspired by the class of 76, Wentworth's Simone Leeuw overcomes challenges to secure engineering degree

Durban - Drawing inspiration from the Class of 1976, South Africa’s youth have continued to rise to the occasion and overcome life’s challenges. One such youth is Wentworth, Durban, resident Simone Leeuw, who persevered to become an electronic engineer and secure a job at one of the country’s biggest companies. Leeuw attended Fairvale Secondary School, in Wentworth, which she credited as her influence to study towards an engineering degree. However, the process was not smooth sailing. “A great help was the Engen Maths and Science School programme I attended from grades 10-12. It was held every Saturday and gave me free supplementary lessons that provided challenging content and really pushed me to think more critically.”

After securing a full bursary from Engen, Leeuw is a proud BSc (electronic engineering) graduate.

“The engineering course was a four-year qualification and it took me longer to complete as I finally earned my degree in six years. The content wasn’t easy to grasp and I would have to put in a lot of effort to get a firm grasp and I had other challenges.

“Even something as simple as attending classes was a challenge as I often had to take two taxis, often leaving home at 6am and have to arrive back at 6pm or even 8pm,” she said.

Facing moments of doubt, Leeuw said that she was spurred on by her community when she could not go on.

“I struggled, I failed a few modules. I remembered there were so many times I wanted to give up, but I persevered as people like my family, neighbours believed in me and carried me through those moments, telling me I could do this.”

Leeuw commended the struggle of the youth of 1976 in their fight for education and said they had passed on the baton to the current generation to address the country’s challenges.

Leeuw said she had hopes of furthering her studies, but also to give back to her community through teaching maths and science to children in her community.

Daily News