JABULANI Mthethwa, 55, who stands accused of killing Durban pastor Mhlonishwa Sakhile Langa, made his first court appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday. INSET: Mhlonishwa Sakhile Langa. I SNE MASUKU

Durban - EMOTIONS ran high in Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday as members of eThekwini Community Church and friends of eThekwini Municipality official and pastor Mhlonishwa Sakhile Langa directed insults at the man accused of his murder. A court orderly reprimanded people in the gallery, asking them to refrain from making comments and disturbing proceedings.

A woman believed to be a member of the church shouted: “I am sorry, but I cannot help the deep pain that I have inside me. This man belongs in prison. In fact, this is an animal.”

The man accused of Langa’s murder, Jabulani Mthethwa, 52, told the court he intended to apply for bail, which further infuriated the gallery.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender indicated he would oppose bail due to the seriousness of the charges when Mthethwa appears again on August 13.

Mthethwa is accused of shooting Langa, the Mmunicipality’s stakeholder and protocol officer in the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, on July 13 in the Durban Beachfront area.

Aside from his church work, Langa was a well-known socialite in Durban and an actor on local TV shows including eHostela and Lockdown.

He was shot while apparently chasing Mthethwa and other robbers who were escaping after allegedly robbing a shop of R10000 cash and cigarettes worth R12000. He died in hospital.

Mthethwa was arrested at the scene, while his three accomplices escaped.

He faces charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mthethwa walked into the dock barefoot, and wearing the tracksuit he wore at his first appearance a week ago.

He asked for an opportunity to call his family to decide on whether he would be represented by a private attorney, represent himself or request the services of a Legal Aid attorney.

He returned to the dock moments later and indicated that he would require the service of a Legal Aid attorney.

Legal Aid attorney Anele Mveku, who was available in court, was immediately instructed by Mthethwa to apply for bail, as he wanted to get out of jail.

Mthethwa stared straight at people in the gallery who shouted “Go away, hope you rot in jail”, as he was escorted to the holding cells.

Daily News