Durban - Video footage showing 27-year- old accused Christopher Houston getting out of a VW Polo and grabbing a shiny silver object and putting it at the back of his trousers has been shown in the Durban High Court on Wednesday. Houston and his co-accused Darryl Murrison are accused with the 2018 murder of Bluff mother Bianca Parsons in Wentworth.

The video was shown during the Investigating Officer's testimony in court as the trial continues.

"I've viewed the footage on a laptop and on an LCD screen and it's much clearer than the screen projector here... you can see a silver object," said Captain Erugubathie Naidoo in court.

Yesterday in court Murrison pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.

In his guilty plea, Murrison said that his co-accused Christopher Houston, 27, had not played a part in the shooting that claimed the life of Parsons.

Parsons had been seated in their car in a garage in Wentworth in February 2018 when she was shot dead in the presence of her three-year-old daughter. In his plea, Murrison said that Houston had, in fact, tried to stop him.

Naidoo is the state's last witness to be called onto the stand.

Daily News