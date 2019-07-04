Fire at the Education offices in the Umgungundlovu District, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The unscrupulous awarding of tenders, the payment of salaries to ghost employees and the selling of managerial posts could be the reasons why the uMgungunndlovu education department district offices were allegedly set alight on Wednesday night. The offices is situated between two blocks of flats on Jabu Ndlovu Street in Pietermaritzburg. The upper floor of the building was totally gutted by the fire.

Kwazi Mshengu, the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal condemned the arson attack saying the cause was not yet known.

"We can confirm that our district offices were badly destroyed by the fire. This includes important administration documents, computers, and other administration equipment," he said.

The Inkatha Freedom Party(IFP) Mntomuhle B Khawula,MPL and member of the Education Portfolio Committee in KZN Legislature said they smelt a rat and labelled it an inside job.

“It cannot be that as we prepare to make authorities account, the documents and equipment carrying vital information to accountability get destroyed,” said Khawula.

Khawula went on to explain that the IFP was in the process of making follow ups on various shenanigans going on in the department of education, ranging from the unscrupulous awarding of tenders to unqualifying connections, payment of salaries to ghost employees and the selling of managerial posts to friends and comrades.

"As a result of this incident, the IFP strongly appeals to the law enforcement officers in the province of KZN to leave no stone unturned and quickly bring the culprits to book,"he said.

Khawula concluded that the education department must ensure that it will still be in a position to account as there must have been back up to the important documents and information that was deliberately destroyed.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said an enquiry has been opened at Pietermaritzburg SAPS pending a report from fire department.

Daily News