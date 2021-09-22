Investigations underway after three killed in Ramsgate horror crash

DURBAN - MARGATE police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after three people were killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision on the R61 at the Ramsgate off-ramp on Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that at 9.30am on Wednesday morning on the R61/N2 in Ramsgate, two vehicles collided.

“Three people aged between 23 and 57 were declared dead at the scene,” Gwala said. The KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) service arrived at the scene to find that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision, resulting in one of the vehicles catching fire, the emergency service said. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that three occupants had sustained fatal injuries, and had sadly succumbed to their injuries,” KZPA said.

KZPA thanked a towing service for responding quickly as they were able to keep the flames from spreading until Fire and Rescue services arrived and extinguished the fire. “Due to the extent of the damage to the vehicles, rescue services had to use specialised rescue tools to free the deceased occupants from the vehicles,” KZPA said. It added that the cause of the collision was not known, but the SAPS was investigating.