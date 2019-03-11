ONE of the nine surviving monkeys gets some rest in a cage at the local vet. Monkey Helpline

Durban - A SUSPECT and a witness have been located by a private investigator following the poisoning of a troop of monkeys in Umdloti, north of Durban. Coast to Coast Special Investigations private investigator Sean Pierce headed to Umdloti on Sunday morning, and was able to locate a suspect and a witness after a dog and the monkeys were killed after being poisoned on Saturday.

Pierce said he had to do a lot of groundwork because there were no cameras around, but he managed to get a suspect and a witness.

“It’s disgusting and it’s a mass murder. You just don’t do this thing. I hope they (police) get a confession and they are jailed to send a message,” Pierce said.

He said they had put up a R10 000 reward for information leading to a guilty verdict, while Marshall Security put up R20 000, the community rallied together to put up more than R10 000 and an individual had put up money to pay for the vet the monkeys were taken to.

Pierce said all the information gathered would be handed to police.

Monkey Helpline co-founder Carol Booth said they had received a call about monkeys falling over, apparently the result of poison, on Saturday morning.

“We rescued 21 monkeys and only nine are still alive. Mostly adult females were killed and at least five five-month-olds are left,” she said.

Booth said she realised it was poisoning because of the way the monkeys were behaving.

They had bloody diarrhoea, were falling from trees, vomiting and foaming at the mouth.

The infants were drinking milk from their mums and could have been poisoned through the milk.

“We found brown bread in a packet and bread in the vomit, so it was deliberate poisoning,” she said. “A neighbour’s dog also licked the vomit. It was taken to the vet, but it died.”

Any other animal that ate the vomit or the bread could die.

Booth said the remaining monkeys had been placed on drips and the vet was expected to conduct post mortems.

“This is mass murder. It is a criminal act. There are ways to deal with this,” she said.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said it was not involved in the rescue of the monkeys and had learnt about it on social media, but was angered by it.

Police said no case had been opened yet.

SPCA Durban and Coast spokesperson Caroline Smith said they heard about the incident yesterday morning.

“We will also be investigating. The SPCA, under the Animals Protection Act, can prosecute and people on charges of animal cruelty. They can be handed a R100 000 fine or three years’ jail time, but it is up to the courts,” Smith said.

Daily News