Is the 'cat poisonings' in Bellair a disease?

Durban - THE Durban and Coast SPCA is urging the public to ensure their pets are vaccinated against diseases.

The warning comes after the death of several cats suspected to have been poisoned in the Bellair area in the past two weeks.

Nicole Johnson of Sarnia Road brought the matter into the spotlight after losing her tabby, Sprinkles, on Wednesday.

She believed her cat had been poisoned. Others in the suburb posted their stories on the Facebook page, Bellair and Surrounding Family group, which covers Rossburgh, Seaview, ­Bellair and Hillary. Their stories all told a similar tale of their cats mysteriously dying,

But Durban and Coastal SPCA spokesperson Tanya Fleischer said it appeared that the complainant did not have any evidence of what food or material was used to allegedly poison her cat, or any information regarding who may have been responsible.