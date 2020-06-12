Is the 'cat poisonings' in Bellair a disease?
The warning comes after the death of several cats suspected to have been poisoned in the Bellair area in the past two weeks.
Nicole Johnson of Sarnia Road brought the matter into the spotlight after losing her tabby, Sprinkles, on Wednesday.
She believed her cat had been poisoned. Others in the suburb posted their stories on the Facebook page, Bellair and Surrounding Family group, which covers Rossburgh, Seaview, Bellair and Hillary. Their stories all told a similar tale of their cats mysteriously dying,
But Durban and Coastal SPCA spokesperson Tanya Fleischer said it appeared that the complainant did not have any evidence of what food or material was used to allegedly poison her cat, or any information regarding who may have been responsible.
“One of our inspectors will be sent out to assess the situation and we will advise the complainant further.
"In some incidences where owners suspect poisoning due to multiple cats in the same area dying for no apparent reason, it can be traced to cats not having been vaccinated and passing around diseases which cause their untimely deaths,” Fleischer said.
She advised that if an owner had vaccinated their cat and they suspected poisoning, they should take their cat’s body to their vet for a post-mortem.
“If it is poisoning, take the statement and vet report to their nearest police station. The SPCA can advise on steps required in opening a case."
Daily News