Durban - CRIME in Isipingo, south of Durban, has escalated from sporadic incidents, such as muggings, to theft from delivery trucks, according to a local private security company. The Isipingo Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson has said the suburb was in a state of emergency.

Alpha Alarms spokesperson Seshin Govender said there had been a spate of armed robberies, muggings and goods stolen from delivery trucks.

“Suppliers don’t want to come into the Isipingo CBD any more, which means business owners cannot get their goods,” Govender said.

“There have also been injuries, where staff were assaulted and business owners shot.”

Govender said the police were working with private security companies to combat crime.

Alpha Alarms also held joint crime operations with the local SAPS and the eThekwini Outer South Cluster.

“We try to be visible, look at hot spots and possible crime dens in the hope it would help,” he said.

Isipingo Business Forum chairperson Junaid Iqbal said another problem was criminals targeting customers, which led to businesses losing custom.

The forum was trying to engage with security companies to have them patrol at different spots in the CBD.

Iqbal said police were visible, but this made criminals move to another area, which ended up being a game of cat and mouse.

Isipingo CPF chairperson Aiden David said: “At the last CPF meeting in July, I declared Isipingo was in a state of emergency. I asked the cluster and SAPS to please step up patrols for a better and safer Isipingo.”

He said his concern was that business owners complained, but did not join efforts in trying to combat crime.

David said another issue was people were not reporting crimes to the police like they did in crime chat groups.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Isipingo police were fighting crimes committed by drug addicts, who contributed to incidents of robbery and theft.

“Visible policing members are deployed in the area on a 24-hour basis to curb criminal activities. They will be joined by police officers from the police stations within the eThekwini Outer South Cluster.

“There are suspects who have been arrested for these crimes and are attending court,” Mbele said.

Daily News