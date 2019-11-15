Isipingo mums gunned down in 'senseless killings'









Durban - The Durban community is in shock following the death of two women in Isipingo, south of Durban on Thursday.

Shireen Kalicharan and Brenda Naidu of Thrush Place in Lotus Park were shot dead while stationary at a stop street, in their silver Polo, at the corner of Mfundi Mngadi and Lotus Drive. Kalicharan was driving. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the two women aged 40 and 44 were approached by two armed suspects who opened fire on them. Mbele said they sustained gunshot wounds to the head and were declared dead at the scene. Nothing was taken from the victims. The suspects fled the scene on foot. Charges of murder are being investigated by Isipingo SAPS.

Isipingo Community Policing Forum chairperson, Aiden David, said it was a senseless killing and could be a case of mistaken identity.

“Four shots were fired through the window of the car hitting the women. Criminals are now waiting at the entrances and exits because of a crime clampdown in the community. When put in a situation like this do not resist. Criminals are desperate and not shy to use their guns,” David said.

PT Alarms and ambulance services spokesperson, Dhevan Govindasamy said paramedics helped to stabilise the family members of the deceased who broke down at the tragic scene.

He said members of Umlazi K9, various SAPS units and PT Tactical members embarked on a search for the suspects who fled in what appeared to be a white Hyundai H1 vehicle.

“The team searched the surrounding areas but no arrests were made. There appears to be a crime spike in the area with two hijackings in two weeks where both vehicles were recovered; petty thieving continues unabated and there have been reports of theft of vehicles,”he said.



Kalicharan, the mother of three children, owned her own baking company and was a beauty therapist.

Naidu had two children.

Scarlet Thread Ministries Pastor Rakesh Singh said the church had planned a three day trip for the men to Mid Illovo between Friday afternoon and Sunday. Singh said the women had left home to buy items for the trip which has since been cancelled.



He said Naidu was in-charge of the ladies group while Shireen was a member in the church. “They were like daughters to me. They were the best of friends. The deaths will have a big impact. At first, I did not want to believe it was them. Only when I arrived at the scene and saw their bodies did I break down emotionally.



Sunil Kalicharan a family spokesperson said they were heading to Galleria Mall. “

There were bullet holes through the window. Residents converged on the scene which depicted how well-liked they were in the community. The family are inconsolable,” he said.



Ward councillor Sunil Brijmohan said the community was in shock and could not make sense of what happened.

“It would take us a long time to get over it. I am considering stopping my wife from driving. Many parents are driving to and from the schools to fetch their children and this is a concern as well. The blame lies at the feet of the government for not controlling crime. They are interested in securing investments but who would want to invest when the citizens are not safe anymore. I will write to the provincial structures because it is just not the minorities that are being targetted. Criminals are targetting all race groups,” Brijmohan said.



Chairman of the IFP, ward 90 in Isipingo, Mark Gounder said it was another tragedy in the community, another statistic and another talk shop.

"We the community are sick to the core with the government for their lack of accountability. Criminality and dodging bullets have become a way of life. Enough is more than enough, as I appeal to each and every single one of you, and every community leader to stand by my side and to do whatever it takes to persuade the government, to reconsider the death penalty in South Africa. I solemnly call on the community to stand shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families during this very difficult period as they mourn their loss,” Gounder said.



On Facebook, Melissa Jay Moodley said,” We need to take to the streets. It happened to them it can happen to you really soon. My mind is reeling in shock. We are leading into 16 days of activism but we are busy sitting back and watching our community go up in flames. Rise up People of Isipingo. Let us stop being active social media people. Instead, let us be community activists. No one will protect our children if we don't".

Zarina Assan said: “ I lived in lotus park 45years never seen things like this but now we cant live in our own house. We are frustrated our community need to unite together it can be anyone next”.

Daily News



