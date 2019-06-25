Durban - Residents of Isipingo were left in shock when a man was shot and killed at a busy intersection during peak morning traffic on Monday. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane, three men opened fire on a white bakkie with two people in it at around 8am. The bakkie was stationary on Inwabi Road at the time.

“One man was confirmed dead at the scene while the other victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. It is unknown what caused the shooting,” said Zwane.

The victims were 21-year-old Mzwandile Meyiwa and his co-worker, Khulekani Japha, who is in critical condition at a Durban hospital.

Meyiwa and Japha worked as drivers for a goods delivery company and were usually stationed near the hardware and home building stores, at the busy Inwabi Road area.

According to co-workers, it should have been a normal day for the pair. They came in early and parked their van at the side of the road, with Meyiwa in the passenger seat and Japha behind the steering wheel.

Meyiwa’s father, Thembinkosi, said he was in disbelief at the manner in which his child had died.

“When I got to the scene, his legs were rested up on the dashboard, which shows he was sitting and relaxing at the time,” he said.

Thembinkosi said Meyiwa had recently become a father and described him as a hard-working, determined young man.

“My boy was down-to-earth - ask his co-workers and they will tell you. He never worried anyone. I have never heard of him being in any trouble or anything of that sort,” said his father.

“I have called his mother and she is in incredible distress.”

When Daily News got to the scene, friends and co-workers were cleaning the blood from the seats in the van.

The delivery company Meyiwa worked for belonged to a man who would only identify himself as Shezi.

Shezi said Meyiwa worked for more than a year at his company and was in the process of getting his driver’s licence.

“He didn’t have the money to study further after matric, so we got him a job here and we’ve never had any problem with him since,” he said.

Daily News