Durban - The eThekwini Municipality Isipingo regeneration team has come a long way in tackling illegal business operations in the south Durban area and are persistently working to ensure closure of these businesses. Recently the City shut down two scrap yards.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the team has put pressure on all illegal business operations in the area.

Eight cases, including two for trucking and two container depots have been referred to the city Legal Services Unit for further litigation.

"Illegal trucking, spray painting and panel beating, scrap yards and container depots have been targeted as they have a negative impact on the surrounding community,"Mayisela said.

Seven illegal panel beaters have been handed a total of R10 000 in fines.

"They were fined for not having a Scheduled Trade Permit under the Scheduled Trade Bylaw which is administered by the Health Department. Another 11 business were fined a total of R23 000 for not having schedule trade permits,"Mayisela said.

There are seven shipping container storage companies, all are within the correct zoning.

Mayisela said they all have negative impacts by blocking the natural flow of water, where there once wetlands, causing traffic jams and trucks breaking municipal infrastructure (storm water manholes, paving).

The city is seeking a solution to this problem.

"The negative impacts of scrapyards in residential areas, is that criminals steal metal from surrounding residential properties, steal manhole covers which can cause fatal road accidents, strip appliances for metal components, copper cables and then discard the non-metal components into nearby streams,"he added.

In order to operate a business in a residential area, a special consent must be sought from the Town Planning Department.

According to the Town Planning Scheme, a home business should not impact negatively on the neighbourhood.

"Industrial uses such as panel beating, spray painting, motor related uses, as well as manufacturing will not be allowed. As part of the special consent application, the applicant needs to seek the written consent of the neighbours. The application is also considered by other units such as the Fire Department, Health Unit, to ensure that a wholistic approach is taken before approving an application,"he said.

Mayisela said the city works unceasingly to ensure that residential amenity remains intact and calls on community members to work with the city officials in identifying these businesses operating without necessary authorizations.

