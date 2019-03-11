ONE OF two Lyceum billboards in Durban’s Warwick Triangle precinct. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Why spend R20 000 a year doing a course which will not lead anywhere, when the same course - plus practical training - is available free? This is the question Durban metro police and Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) have asked after learning that the Lyceum distance learning college is offering a diploma in metropolitan and traffic policing, accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).

The two policing divisions said the requirement to enter into either service was a Grade 12 certificate. Training was provided by practising officials in the field.

According to the college’s website, the diploma is offered over three years, but could also be completed in six.

It costs R3 500 to register and then R16 980 payable for the year in monthly instalments of R1 123, which covers courier and exam fees, as well as text books.

The college is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training and the diploma is registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa).

“It means nothing. You might have a qualification, but you have not been trained by metro police,” said Durban metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad.

He said the qualification did not mean you could get a job within the metro police.

Sewpersad said that to be a qualified metro officer, you needed an infrastructure number applied for by the metro police and issued by the Department of Transport.

“You keep the very same number throughout your career at metro, until you retire or resign. This number is only issued once you have been trained by metro police.”

Sewpersad said he would not encourage those hoping to be officers to enrol for such a course as metro police training moved beyond the theory to involve physical training, which only the metro police could provide.

“What practical training is someone going to get when they are being trained by someone without the authority to stop cars on a public road?”

According to the college’s Shane Shaw, the programme had been the mainstay for advancement in the traffic profession for a number of years.

“While this highly successful programme is directed towards metropolitan and traffic officers that want to advance their career with knowledge and skills, many graduates from outside the industry successfully enter either traffic, metropolitan or related positions in the security industry once they have completed the qualification,” he said.

Shaw said the programme had existed for over 50 years and had originally been offered by the Institute of Traffic Officers.

“Subsequent to the promulgation of the Higher Education Act, Lyceum College purchased the programme and redeveloped it to match the prescriptions of the Higher Education Act.”

He said thousands of students had graduated from the programme over its period of existence.

RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the course did not help sharpen skills for those who were already inspectorate officers.

“At our college, training is done by practising officers who are working in the field. At the weekend, they do practicals where they take trainees out on to the road and show them how drunk driving arrests are done.

“These colleges only train in theory,” she said.

Kgosi Monageng, deputy director of private higher education institutions at the Department of Higher Education, confirmed that Lyceum was registered with the department and that the programmes was accredited by CHE.

He directed the Daily News to Saqa for more comment on the qualification and RTI statement.

“They (Saqa) are the ones who manage the national qualifications framework and when they do this, they look at things like articulation of the qualification in terms of job placement and what else you could study that is in line with it after completing this qualification. But metro police are right, they do their own training,” he said.

Saqa was yet to respond to a query sent by the Daily News on Tuesday and yesterday.

