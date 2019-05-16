SARAH-LEE Maistry, seated, and Kim Nahshon from Jean Pierre Hair will show visitors to the Daily News Absolutely Fabulous Hall at the 2019 Royal Show how to achieve red carpet looks.

Durban - FOR those looking to try new beauty products or take their wardrobe and wellness to the next level, the Daily News Absolutely Fabulous Hall at the 2019 Pietermaritzburg Royal Show has all that and more under one roof. “With over 50 exhibits, visitors to the hall can look forward to a wide selection of service providers and product ranges,” said Shabnum Moosa, regional marketing manager for Independent Media.

“From on-trend accessories to a kaleidoscope of make-up products and the best fashion finds around, this interactive expo is all about ideas, information and inspiration.”

Update your style and browse the fashion racks at Pama Leather or try on a hand-crafted bespoke raincoat from Authentic. Put your best foot forward in socks from Happyfeet Fashion and the Soxy Lady.

Pamper and spoil yourself with skin care creams from Tamira’s Beauty or pick up hot and happening make-up colours at Jeeva’s Eastern counter.

Get the latest in red carpet styling ideas from Jean Pierre Hair, La Belle Chic and Demar Agencies whose glam squads will be on hand to advise on hair shades, extensions and the best in blow dryers and flat-irons for trendy tresses.

New to the merchandise mix this year the Fab Brow exhibit will debut a kit to help create semi-permanent brows which have great shape, colour and definition using stencils.

If you love all things make-up and beauty, then you don’t want to miss out on the Royal Show Daily News Absolutely Fabulous Hall.

This jam-packed extravaganza is sure to refresh, renew and rejuvenate, with an array of shopping temptations to suit any budget.

Show Information

Dates: Friday, May24 to Sunday, June 2.

Gate/ parking charges:

Adult (12 years +) - R70.

Junior (under 12 years) - R45.

Pensioner (60 years + with ID) - R45.

Friday, May 24 and May 31 - R45 for everyone.

Public Parking - R20.

In the grounds of the Voortrekker High School off Howick Road.

For programme information visit www.royalshow.co.za

