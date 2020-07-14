It's official, American model Chrissy Teigen loves bunny chows

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - American model and actress, Chrissy Teigen has revealed to the world what Durbanites have long known to be true; nothing beats a bunny chow as a meal. Teigen, who is married to international singing superstar, John Legend revealed her love for bunny chows while interacting with her fans on Twitter, saying it was her favourite mean when she in the country. Although she did not say when she was in the country, she declared that “Bunny Chow” was her favourite food. Teigen also said Nandos in South Africa was the best she had in her travels. “I loved nandos when I had only had it in South Africa. One I tried London snd DC, they lost me : was just...different. Maybe it’s all in my head!” she said.

And being true to form and never letting an opportunity to add their spicy remarks go to waste, Nandos which has become famous for its spicy and witty remarks that are as hot as its food, got themselves stuck in when they invited the actress to visit one of their stores when she comes to South Africa to get in an “entanglement” with them to which she replied “oh my god lol”.

The entanglement was a reference to the drama that has engulfed Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith over the past few days where Pinkett-Smith admitted to getting into a relationship which she called an “entanglement” with New Orleans singer August Alsina.

Not to let their rivals hog the spotlight, fast food restaurant Chicken Licken released an advert that had South Africans roaring with laughter.

oh my god lol https://t.co/0AZ1MM1Ps3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 13, 2020

The advert which stars SA comic Tyson Ngubeni makes fun of some of South Africa’s most famous incidents and videos such as a woman who was caught in the boot of a car as her boyfriend tried to smuggle her out of Gauteng to Mpumalanga without a permit in April during lockdown, Ramaphosa’s fumbling when he tried to put on a mask, white people fighting on Twitter of who spoke isiZulu better and how Durban comedian Siyabonga Maphumulo pranked a car guard by giving him hand sanitiser instead of giving him money much to the annoyance of the car guard.

The advert became an instant hit with it becoming the number one trending topic on Twitter and with people praising how local talent was used in it.

It takes a #SoulfulNation to make it through these tough times. That’s why for our new ad, we are honouring the ordinary people who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during #LockdownSA. pic.twitter.com/PQ96DDaipq — Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) July 13, 2020

Daily New



