‘Jacob Zuma’s return to Luthuli House unlikely’ - analysts

Durban — Political analysts said former president Jacob Zuma’s chances of returning to Luthuli House were slim, and that if he did come back, that would be the end of the ANC. University of KwaZulu-Natal head of public policy and politics Dr Fikile Vilakazi and independent analyst Thabani Khumalo said Zuma’s mission was impossible.

Khumalo said he did not think Zuma was serious, adding that he was trying to boost the campaign of his ex-wife, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. In an unprecedented move, Zuma penned a letter on Monday night confirming rumours circulating on social media that he had endorsed his ex-wife – and that he himself wanted to return to the party’s top six. In the three-page statement, Zuma said he was available for the national chairperson position, and also endorsed Dlamini-Zuma for the presidential post at the 55th party conference in December.

Vilakazi said many South Africans had not forgiven Zuma for what he did during his time as president of the country. He said Zuma’s return would harm the ANC more than revive it. Vilakazi said everyone knew that there was a time when the country was run by the Gupta brothers for their own benefit, and the looting of state resources under Zuma’s nose. He said this was something that people would not forgive him for. Khumalo added that the decision by the provincial leadership to snub both Zuma and Dlamini-Zuma for the positions they wanted meant an end to their relationship with the Zumas.

“I think whether Dr Zweli Mkhize wins or loses, the ANC in KZN would not be seen in Nkandla any more, because they have served divorce papers to Nkandla,” said Khumalo. Speaking on the sidelines at the Cosatu conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe laughed off Zuma’s availability for the national chairperson position, saying he took it as a joke when he heard about it. Zuma’s confirmation of his availability and endorsement of Dlamini-Zuma came after a branch in Sedibeng nominated him for the president’s position.

Zuma’s chances of returning to active politics were also compounded by the party’s step-aside policy, which bars members facing criminal charges from contesting for party positions. On support for Dlamini-Zuma but without mentioning her by name, Zuma said he wished to indicate that he had not shifted from the position he had taken in 2017. “The candidate that we supported in 2017 remains the most capable of leading the ANC, given her track record in the movement and government, leadership capabilities and qualities, and her understanding and knowledge of the ANC among other things,” read the statement. It is widely known that he backed Dlamini-Zuma for the position of the party president in the 2017 conference, which she lost to Ramaphosa.

