Durban - The imperial Logistics Construction Structural inquiry, into the slab collapse at a construction site in Chamberlain Road Jacobs, has been delayed due to a problem with the recording equipment in Durban on Tuesday. The enquiry was to sit at the Master Builders Association in Westville.

However due to some slight glitch in dates the equipment to have on record all testimonies was not sent to Westville.

In March 2018, four people were killed and four others injured when a two-storey building which was under construction on the premises of Imperial Logistics collapsed onto an articulated truck that was stationary on the public road along the perimeter fence on 11 Milner Street in Jacobs, Durban.

Workers of precast roofing company, Echo Prestress, were busy with the final installation of the concrete precast roof slab when the precast concrete structure collapsed, resulting in the deaths and injury of workers.

They were identified as Bhekuyise Moses Sibiya, France Mokhuthu Sekalu, Constandino Mapukula and Siyabonga Bhane.

Since then, the department of labour's inspectors issued a prohibition notice to Imperial Logistics, prohibiting it from any further work until the circumstances and root cause surrounding the collapse have been investigated.

Presiding inspector of the enquiry Sandile Kubheka,with the Department of Labour, says the application for the equipment was approved the problem was the dates.

He says however the enquiry would sit from 8am on Wednesday.

The convener is Demo Salerno, a construction site Principal Agent.

Salerno supposed to take the stand when the inquiry adjourned after it was realised that other parties’ legal representatives would require additional time than was allocated to interrogate the witness.

To date, 23 witnesses have been interrogated.

Daily News