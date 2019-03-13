THE multibillion-rand Ocean Dune Sibaya development site was brought to a brief halt yesterday by residents who were demanding that a company employs more local people. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Construction work at the multibillion-rand mixed-use Ocean Dune uMhlanga development site was briefly stopped on Tuesday morning, when a group of angry people blocked workers from entering the site. About 100 people from neighbouring Blackburn village accused cleaning services company Tshebo Cleaning Solutions of not employing local people.

“We just want a share of the pie. There are many unemployed people here and we are asking that if these companies come to do work here, then the least they could do is hire some local people,” said Siyabonga Cetywayo, one of the community leaders.

Mncedisi Jaxa, a community member, threatened to shut down all construction operations in the area if Tshebo did not change its employment policy.

The community said Tshebo provides cleaning services for Ocean Dunes which, according to its website, has 260 luxury units in uMhlanga.

Ocean Dune Sibaya would not comment since the protest took place outside its gates.

Construction ID, the construction company, had not replied to e-mails by time of publication.

The impasse between the community and workers was eventually diffused when a representative from Tshebo agreed to meet with the community leaders.

Tshebo marketing director Royce van der Zwan said the protest was based on a “misunderstanding”.

“In the meeting, we clarified that we do actually employ local people and that we will employ more once the development project is complete later this year,” he said.

“The meeting went well, Tshebo agreed to hire more local people,” said Cetywayo, adding that they would meet the company again on Monday to discuss an implementation plan.

According to people at the meeting, representatives of the Delangokubona Business Forum were also present - although their role at the meeting was not certain.

Forum spokesperson Nathi “Bhamuza” Mnyandu confirmed that delegates from the group had attended the meeting.

“There are buildings being built on the land of our forefathers, so we were there to see how we could benefit as descendants of this land,” he said.

