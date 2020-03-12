Jockey trial: ‘She was always nervous around him’, court hears

Durban - A neighbour and friend of former jockey Graham Gregorowski, accused of killing his girlfriend, told the Durban High Court how the victim was always nervous around her boyfriend. Anja Lotriet told the court that she had known Gregorowski, 33, for about 10 years and had stayed with him for about three months in Shongweni outside Durban. She said Janet Scott, 54, would come over on weekends and, although she did not know Scott very well, she came to realise that Scott was nervous around Gregorowski. “At times, she would be scared about saying or doing the wrong thing. She dressed up for him and made sure that she looked nice, but that nervousness came across, especially when they had visitors. She feared saying things that might be taken out of context,” said Lotriet. Scott’s body was found on October 15, 2016 in her bedroom.

Another neighbour, Gayanne Buys, who testified last week, and Lotriet both said Gregorowski was found lying next to Scott’s body on the bed.

Scott had been severely beaten and her face was bloody and swollen.

Lotriet had received a call that morning from Gregorowski’s mother asking her to go to the cottage and check because there seemed to have been an argument and she was not sure what Lotriet would find.

On arrival, she found that the security gate was locked, but the door was open.

She got the key from inside the house and opened the security gate and went inside.

“Looking to the main bedroom I saw her (Scott) lying on the bed. I couldn’t recognise her at first. He lay behind her, facing away from her. I went around the bed towards him and I asked him what had happened, and he responded by saying, ‘I am sorry, I do not know what I have done.’

“He had a knife in his hand and he was trying to cut his wrist,” Lotriet said.

She said when Gregorowski came to live with her, it was supposed to be for a short while, but he ended up staying longer and she then moved into a one-bedroom cottage next door.

She described an incident in which Gregorowski complained about the mini dress Scott was wearing one day. Lotriet said he had asked Scott who she was trying to impress.

Lotriet testified that she noticed something was wrong because she was raised in a home with an alcoholic father, who used to beat her mother, who then had to disguise the bruises.

“(Scott) was always covered up. She would wear long-sleeved tops and pants. One of the days she sent me a message saying she was coming over to watch some horse racing. When she came over she was dressed head-to-toe in black. I asked her if he had beaten her up and she said ‘no’.”

Under cross examination by Gregorowski’s legal representative, Trisha Moonsamy, Moonsamy put it to Lotriet that Gregorowski would say that Scott was on anti-depressants. Lotriet dismissed this as something she had not witnessed when she saw them.

The trial continues.

Daily News