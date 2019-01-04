Picture: Pexels.com

Durban - Joggers requiring a permit to run at stadiums has always been standard practice. This is according to the eThekwini Municipality following a post on social media that roused up anger from residents. This week, a post regarding joggers needing a permit to jog at the Chatsworth Stadium was widely shared on the popular social media platform, Facebook.

The post stated that joggers will not be allowed to jog without a permit as of January 7, 2019. The notice was put up at the Chatsworth Stadium.





Irate residents shared their thoughts, with some saying that the municipality needed to consult with them.

"Taxpayers and honest community members have a right to this facility without requiring permission or membership to a public facility, again I say "public" in terms of the stadium existing for the community, and administered by the municipality, not owned and run as a private entity," one of the residents said.

However, according to an official from the municipality, the practice is not new.

"This rule has always applied. This is only for the Chatsworth Stadium as it has a running track. Everyone qualifies for a permit. For those over 65, there is no charge. Permits can be valid for 6 weeks or a year, depending on the person's choice," the official said.

She said the permit rules will be implemented from February 1 and not as per the post on Facebook.

The official added that residents will be informed of banking details that can be used to deposit monies into.

"We will issue all relevant information to the public in due course," she said.

A coach who trains athletes at Kings Park Stadium said the same rules applied at Kings Park to both coaches and runners.

Daily News