Those were some of the words used to describe Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala at his memorial service at the Playhouse in Durban yesterday.
Relatives and others close to Shabalala said they appreciated the public support following their loss.
His eldest son, Nkosinathi Shabalala, said it showed that his father was not just an important figure for his family, but also for other people he had touched through his music.
“We are thankful for the support we have received over the last few days.