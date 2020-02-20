Joseph Shabalala remembered at Durban memorial









Standley Brady from the US spoke about his ‘brother’ in reference to the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, at the late singer’s memorial service held at the Playhouse theatre in Durban yesterday. See Page 3 Durban - AN ICON, a beacon of hope, teacher and prophet. Those were some of the words used to describe Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala at his memorial service at the Playhouse in Durban yesterday. Relatives and others close to Shabalala said they appreciated the public support following their loss. His eldest son, Nkosinathi Shabalala, said it showed that his father was not just an important figure for his family, but also for other people he had touched through his music. “We are thankful for the support we have received over the last few days.

“We didn’t realise that my father was loved to the point where very important people going all the way up to the president would take time from their lives to pay their respects and celebrate his legacy,” he said.

Nkosinathi said his father was a kind, gentle man who treated everyone with warmth and respect.

SA Music Rights Organisation representative Dr Sipho Sithole hailed Shabalala for his music and the stories it portrayed.

“This is music of defiance. It’s a non-conformist form of music. It refuses to be undermined, it refuses to be glorified because it was not meant for glorification or validation.

“This music exists for telling village stories, of loved ones left behind, stories of harvest, stories of triumph in the midst of adversity.”

Mambazo group manager Xolani Majozi referred to Shabalala as his greatest teacher and described the important role he had played in his life.

“I learnt many things from him. He taught me how to be humble. He was a man of the people and he was a friend to everyone.”

Another quality that was relayed during the memorial was that Shabalala was easy to relate to. Whether young or old, rich or poor he always treated those he met with a warm embrace and familiarity, even on meeting them for the first time.

Nkosinathi confirmed that his father would be given a special official funeral, with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy.

Daily News