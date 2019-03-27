THE establishment of the Glenwood Special Rating Area (SRA) and Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) is going ahead similar to the uMhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct depicted in this file picture. Picture: African News Agency.

Durban - THE establishment of the Glenwood Special Rating Area (SRA) and Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) is going ahead. Businesses and residents, including the community policing forum (CPF), have hailed the development, believing it will change the face of the area for the better.

The project, first mooted about two years ago, has gone through the initial stages and is now awaiting approval by the full council, according to a report tabled before the executive committee on Tuesday.

The UIP will see the public work together with the city to improve the area.

Additional rates will be levied on commercial property owners in the area based on the business plan and budget, which businesses have adopted for the improvement and upgrading of their area.

The report describes Glenwood as a significantly mixed-use area from an urban management and social development perspective.

Many houses have been turned into commercial properties with a dynamic mix of small businesses that brings a higher rates value to the city.

The SRA will be managed by a non-profit company with its own staff.

Neil Lamble, chairperson of the UIP directors, said this was a “very exciting” day for all stakeholders.

“It has to be rubber-stamped by the full council, but we are excited that it got to this stage. During the consultation period we had close to 60% of business support for the initiative.

“The place was on the brink of being taken over by bad activities. Prostitution has been a growing problem in the area and we are positive that with the establishment of the UIP, the problem will be dealt with,” Lamble said.

The operational plan for the UIP will have four pillars: security, maintenance, place marking and social responsibility.

Challenges that would have to be attended to were absent landlords and problem buildings.

Henry Masinga, businessman, property owner and Glenwood resident, said the initiative could see the face of the area improve.

“In Florida Road the roads are clean. There is an improvement in terms of security and crime has come down. With regard to the Glenwood initiative, processes were followed and residents were invited to meetings,” Masinga said.

He said there would be a need for a co-ordinated effort by business and law enforcement agencies to deal with problem buildings.

“We will have to learn from the City of Johannesburg to identify absent landlords and deal with dodgy B&Bs. This initiative will benefit business and residents,” he said.

Residents will not be affected by the increased rates; only business landlords will shoulder the increase.

Heather Rorrick, a resident and chairperson of the Bulwer Safety and Urban Regeneration Forum, said residents would benefit in many ways.

“In the beginning they (residents) were against this initiative because people do not read properly before reacting. This will change the area for the better,” said Rorrick, who doubles as the chairperson of the Umbilo CPF.

