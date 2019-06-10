Durban - It may have taken seven years but the uMgeni Valley in the KZN Midlands has finally been granted Nature Reserve status. In a media statement, Wildlife and Environment Society South Africa (Wessa) announced that uMgeni Valley was proclaimed a Nature Reserve.

“The process was officially gazetted on May 16 this year. UMgeni Valley is a place of special value as it holds an important contribution to the aesthetics and sense of place of Howick, and it has significant value in terms of its habitat. Due to the various altitudinal gradients of the area varies, there are a wide variety of habitat types,” the statement said.

Included in the uMgeni Valley are Midlands Mistbelt Grassland, KZN Hinterland Thornveld, Southern KZN Moist Grassland, forest patches, riverine thicket, sub-tropical thicket and thornveld savannah.

The valley formed part of the core area of the Greater uMngeni Biosphere Reserve initiative, incorporating the uMngeni and Karkloof River Catchments, from Midmar Dam to Nagle Dam, said the statement. It also contributed to the hydrological functioning, ecosystem and biodiversity value of the uMgeni River Catchment, which is a critically important river system in KwaZulu-Natal.

“There is also a significant contribution to the economic sustainability of the region through its tourism activities. It is an important part of conservation within the landscape forming part of a mosaic of protected areas across the region. Together with the ecological and socio-economic value of uMgeni Valley, it also plays a significant role in the cultural and social value of the KZN Midlands. There are several graves and Iron Age sites within uMgeni Valley which are of cultural and historic importance,” the statement said.

Part of the process in getting uMgeni proclaimed a Nature Reserve was the development of a Protected Areas Management System (PAMS) for uMgeni Valley. PAMS is a management system that is specifically aimed at managing protected areas effectively.

“Wessa undertakes to implement PAMS in all its operations and activities within Umgeni Valley Nature Reserve. The many benefits to the proclamation will include a larger focus and protection from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the Department of Environmental Affairs, and other government entities for an increased protection of this ecosystem. There will be more attention on alien eradication vegetation programmes, water quality projects, and species protection programmes,” the statement said.

