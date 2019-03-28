Durban - THE owner of a missing pit bull and bull terrier said she could not express her joy after she was yesterday reunited her remaining missing dog that was stolen from her home. Verinia de Gee’s dogs were stolen from her home in Westville, outside Durban, on Friday.

She found her bull terrier on Monday but not her pit bull, Zeus.

“I am feeling fantastic and it is unbelievable we found him (Zeus) but we wouldn’t have found him without the little boys,” De Gee said.

She said while she was handing out posters in Mayville area on Wednesday where dog-fighting is reported to take place, one of the boys said he recognised Zeus. In the evening she got a call from a boy who said he found Zeus at Wiggins Secondary School. She went to Mayville with the police, found Zeus and gave the boy a reward.

She said Zeus had no scratches or bruises but he will go to the SPCA, where he will be checked, neutered and chipped. She will also get better fencing for her property.

“I will go back to the school and speak to the principal to get these boys identify because they might continue stealing dogs,” she said.

She said when Joca was returned to her, it was evident that she had been fighting because she had bite marks on her face, and gashes and puncture marks on her neck and hind legs.

After a veterinary visit, it was found that Joca had inflammation and an infection. She was given antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

Joca is now running around, but it would take time for her to be herself again and interact, De Gee said.

Joca was found by her husband’s colleague who lives in Chesterville and another woman, spread the word and the children in the area found Joca.

De Gee expressed her gratitude to those who helped search for her dogs and shared Facebook posts.

