Murder and robbery accused Sibonelo Seni Mkhize. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / African News Agency / ANA

Durban - The principle of common cause came under the spotlight in the Durban High Court on Thursday as the defence team for the man charged with the deaths of nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj and his accomplice Siyabonga Bulose delivered its closing arguments.



Thirty-five-year-old Seni Mkhize is on trial for the murder of Sadia and his accomplice Bulose who died during the botched hijacking in Shallcross in May 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.





Mkhize and his accomplice Bulose are alleged to have been armed when they accosted the nine-year-old girl and hijacked her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj. Sukhraj fired several shots at his hijacked vehicle as it reversed out his inlaw's house with his daughter still inside.





Mkhize was the only witness in the defence's case while the State had eight testify in its case.





Judge Esther Steyn during said that the law protects those are living adding that the law cannot charge a dead man but those that survived have to face the full might of the law.





"Let's look at the insistence of the assailants in getting away. The car crashed three times, in all that shots were fired and fired yet they didn't stop," she said to Mkhize's defence lawyer Sizwe Masondo.





Steyn in discussing Mkhize's liability for Bulose's death said surely the assailants would have foreseen that the owner of the car would possibly retaliate. "Did it not occur that the owner would protect his protect his property? In this case it just so happened he had something much more precious to protect," she said.





The matter was adjourned to June 24. Steyn said she needed to apply her mind before making a decision. Another reason for the long delay is that Steyn will be sitting in the Pietermaritzburg High Court from Monday.



