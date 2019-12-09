Judgment in pregnant girlfriend murder case expected









File photo Durban - The Durban High Court is expected to hand down judgment this week in the case of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend while she was 18 weeks pregnant. The December 9, 2018 incident took place during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. Simiso Chonco, 28, faces charges of murder and rape of his girlfriend, Sinethemba Ngubo, 26, in Lindelani, north of Durban. He initially pleaded guilty to murder but not guilty to rape and theft. The State rejected his plea. Shock and fear gripped the community, when a day after Ngubo went missing, her body was found in Lindelani cemetery with severe body and facial injuries.

Chonco is also facing a charge of theft relating to Ngubo’s car, which was found in his possession, allegedly after he removed a tracking device.

Lindelani residents and people from surrounding townships are expected to pack the court to capacity and plan to hold a protest against the abuse of women and children.

Local churches and community-based organisations are mobilising people through social media to attend the judgment before Judge Graham Lopes.

According to the post mortem report, Ngubo had been raped and sustained severe vaginal and anal injuries.

She had been strangled to death and, despite Chonco's claims to the contrary, she showed no sign of having had an asthma attack on the day of the incident.

The State alleged that Ngubo drove to Chonco’s place at 10pm and when her knocking went unanswered she realised that he was with another woman and broke the windows of his house.

They allegedly had an argument, which turned into a physical fight, near a bushy area not far from Chonco’s home.

Chonco told the court that when he realised she was not moving after he strangled her, he placed her body in her car and dropped it off at the cemetery and drove around to find someone to remove the tracker.

Phumlani Shinga, spokesperson for Ngubo’s family, said the community was shocked because Ngubo was a quiet woman who had dedicated her life to the church and nobody expected her to die in such a brutal manner.

He said Ngubo, originally from Highflats on the South Coast, was an orphan who had worked her way to a better life.

“She worked for the housing department in the eThekwini Municipality. She bought herself a house in Lindelani and lived with her younger sister and aunts.

"We did not expect her to die this way. Knowing the kind of person she was, we wondered who would do such terrible things to her,” Shinga said.

She said Ngubo was a member of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa and worked to uplift the youth.

Daily News