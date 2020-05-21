JUST IN: 7 men killed execution-style in KZN homestead

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Police are investigating the gruesome murders of seven men who were killed in their homestead in KwaMakhutha on Wednesday night in what appears to be an execution-style massacre. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said at about 6pm residents of eMsahweni in rural northern KZN heard gunshots emanating one of the homesteads and when they went to investigate they found the dead men. "The men are aged between 21 and 36, they were found in one of the rooms in the homestead and all seven sustained gunshot wounds to the head," said Naicker. He said police were called out to the scene and members of the serious and violent crimes unit at provincial headquarters attended the scene. He said investigations were at its early stages and he could not confirm if the men were from the same family or were friends.

"The motive for the killings is still unknown at this early stage of the investigation. We appeal to anyone who might have information that can assist the detectives in the investigation to contact crime stop on 086 001011," he said.

The murders come just months after six people were killed in similar circumstances at a homestead in Mpumalanga township just outside of Durban.

On December 12 last year, six people were killed five of them from the Msomi family when gunmen opened fire on them as they watched TV.

One person was injured during the attack, in which a shotgun and a 9mm weapon were used.

The victims were allegedly sitting in the lounge at their homestead when shots were fired through the windows.

A 51-year-old policeman and a 29-year-old man were arrested in connection with the killings.

Daily News







