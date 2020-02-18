Durban - A Chatsworth pensioner has died and a woman who lived in the same house as her has been seriously injured after bandits forced their way in.
According to community watch groups, the robbers assaulted the women at their Robin Street home early on Tuesday before making off with R50 000 in cash.
During the violent home invasion a woman in her 70's was dead and another in her 40's was seriously injured. She was rushed to hospital by paramedics.
This was the second violent home invasion that occurred in the Durban area in the past 24 hours.
Garrith Jamieson the spokesman for Rescue Care Paramedics said that a 60-year-old Glenmore homeowner is in stable condition at a Durban hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound during an apparent home invasion on Monday night.