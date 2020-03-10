JUST IN: Hawks swoop on another eThekwini official over R389m DSW probe

Durban - THE Hawks have swooped on another high-ranking eThekwini official in connection with fraud and corruption. The official was expected to be charged at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday. Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi would not confirm the identity of the official before the court appearance. He only said: “We have arrested another high-ranking manager and he will be appearing at the Commercial Crimes Court this morning. The identity will be made known in court.” It is understood that the official was arrested in connection with a more than R389 million DSW tender, where fraud is suspected.

Opposition party representatives said the development would bring light to the litany of corruption claims against city officials and politicians.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said city residents deserved to get answers about the hundreds of millions of rands that have gone missing in questionable fashion.

“This should have happened a long time ago and we hope that this official will finally spill the beans on who stole from the ratepayer. We have been saying that more arrests should be made because even now more officials are still at work, yet they have been implicated in corrupt activities,” Nkosi said.

The DA said it would wait to hear the charges levelled against the official.

“This arrest proves that the organisation (eThekwini) is rotten from top to bottom. It could be the key piece of the whole puzzle,” caucus leader Nicole Graham said.

SA Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) shop steward Joe Mabaso said they welcomed the development.

“We are vindicated as union representatives and workers because we have been saying that things are falling apart in the city because of corruption. We want the city to suspend the official pending the finalisation of the court processes,” Mabaso said.

Late last year the Hawks arrested former mayor Zandile Gumede and 11 other accused, including senior councillor Mondli Mthembu and two senior municipal officials in connection with the same solid waste tender.

Daily News