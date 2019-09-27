Durban - One of the men accused of killing Bluff resident Delores Ireland,77, has been found dead in the holding cells at Brighton Beach police station on Friday.
Police had been rounding up detained people in the holding cells when they came across the accused. Police sources have confirmed that he died but the cause of death is being investigated.
Clothing and black plastic bags had been placed over Ireland's body in the laundry room. Her son Sean Ireland and a friend went to the home in Grafton Street on the Bluff when she could not be contacted.
They found her body at 6 pm on Tuesday.
Brighton Beach police are investigating the cause of her death. Ireland was found with her hands tied and showed signs of being strangled said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.