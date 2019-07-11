Speaking to the Daily News outside court, Pillay said he felt that the physical injuries and emotional trauma he suffered during the attack by the three were not taken into account.
Pillay was stabbed 18 times and raised this in aggravation of sentence in the Durban High Court.
“But I am glad that I remained strong enough to testify. I did it for my wife. I hope from this day forward she will find peace with what happened and rest in peace.
“I am going to find closure and I hope that I am going to sleep better at night knowing that they are all behind bars for a very long time,” he said.
Acting Judge Naresh Bhika also noted that the prosecution had not included the charge of attempted murder in the indictment, although it had formed part of the charges in the charge sheet in a lower court.
He said it was up to the state to decide what the charges would be.
He found Basil Lungani Underhill, an estate agent intern, his cousin Braveman Underhill, and Fredboy Msomi - the man who was supposed to be the buyer of the Pillay home - guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The elderly couple welcomed four men into their home on September 20, 2017, under the pretence that Basil Underhill was to help them to sell their home before they could move into their new home in Umzinto. .
Yesterday Bhika sentenced the killers to life imprisonment for murder and 13 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Msomi, convicted on a further charge of possession of stolen property in connection with a vehicle they used on the night of the crime, was sentenced to a further five years in prison.
Underhill and Msomi’s lawyers launched an application for leave to appeal both the conviction and sentence, while Fredboy’s lawyer applied for leave to appeal the conviction only.
Judge Bhika dismissed leave to appeal the conviction, but granted leave to appeal the sentence, which would be heard at a later stage.
Daily News