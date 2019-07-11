The three men accused of murdering former principal Gona Pillay in her Silverglen home in 2017 received life sentences in the Durban High Court on the 10 July 2019. Pam Golding intern estate agent Basil Underhill, Braveman Underhill and Fredboy Msomi also received 13 years for the robbery with aggravating circumstances. Msomi received a further five years for the theft charge. All sentences will run concurrently. Acting Judge Naresh Bhika said Basil was in fact the mastermind and that the three acted in common purpose. During the sentencing proceedings Acting Judge Bhika said that one cannot even explain the brutality of the murder and that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to force him to deviate from the minimum sentence. Pillay and her husband Loga came under attack during a property viewing of their home which had been on the market. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Loganathan Pillay, the widower of much-loved Chatsworth principal Gonapathy Pillay, felt that the life sentences given her three killers was justice finally served, but that the three should have been charged with the attempted murder of himself as well. Speaking to the Daily News outside court, Pillay said he felt that the physical injuries and emotional trauma he suffered during the attack by the three were not taken into account.

Pillay was stabbed 18 times and raised this in aggravation of sentence in the Durban High Court.

“But I am glad that I remained strong enough to testify. I did it for my wife. I hope from this day forward she will find peace with what happened and rest in peace.

“I am going to find closure and I hope that I am going to sleep better at night knowing that they are all behind bars for a very long time,” he said.

Acting Judge Naresh Bhika also noted that the prosecution had not included the charge of attempted murder in the indictment, although it had formed part of the charges in the charge sheet in a lower court.

He said it was up to the state to decide what the charges would be.

He found Basil Lungani Underhill, an estate agent intern, his cousin Braveman Underhill, and Fredboy Msomi - the man who was supposed to be the buyer of the Pillay home - guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The elderly couple welcomed four men into their home on September 20, 2017, under the pretence that Basil Underhill was to help them to sell their home before they could move into their new home in Umzinto. .

Yesterday Bhika sentenced the killers to life imprisonment for murder and 13 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Msomi, convicted on a further charge of possession of stolen property in connection with a vehicle they used on the night of the crime, was sentenced to a further five years in prison.

Underhill and Msomi’s lawyers launched an application for leave to appeal both the conviction and sentence, while Fredboy’s lawyer applied for leave to appeal the conviction only.

Judge Bhika dismissed leave to appeal the conviction, but granted leave to appeal the sentence, which would be heard at a later stage.

