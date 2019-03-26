Durban - A Kenville resident spoke of his traumatising ordeal during a violent outbreak of protests in Sea Cow Lake on Monday. Two people had died during the protest sparked by a robbery at a local tuckshop and a possible unemployment issue.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a police spokesperson, said that on Sunday night a group of about 100 people attacked tuckshop owners in the Kenville and Sea Cow Lake areas.

"The shop owners opened fire, fatally wounding a 22-year-old man on the neck and wounding other two victims who were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Tuckshops were looted and burnt by protesters. Passing vehicles were also stoned and damaged. Two suspects were arrested for public violence and will appear in court soon," Zwane said.

The resident who wished to remain anonymous said he could hear people screaming on Smithfield Road where he lives near the Kenville Primary School. He said there were loud bangs and then gunshots.

"I saw people running on the road. They were grabbing anything they could get their hands on and placing it across the road. I then several bangs and something breaking. I found out later that they had smashed the wooden panels on my neighbour's garage door and took what they could from inside. Two of my window panes were smashed by stones. I was left shaken and traumatised. At one point I thought they were going to come into my home," he said.

Police are on the scene monitoring the situation said Zwane.

Two counts of attempted murder, murder and public violence were opened at Greenwood Park police station for investigation.

A woman fell through a roof sheeting and died at the China Mall while fleeing from protestors on Inanda Road according to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics. Two others were injured.

An inquest docket has also been opened.

Daily News