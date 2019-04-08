South African television host and actress Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - GENDER activist Cheryl Zondi, who made headlines when she testified against her alleged abuser, Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, in the highly publicised rape trial is set to be part of the panel at the Articulate Africa Book and Art Fair at the Durban Exhibition Centre this month. From April 11 to 13, members of the public will have free entry to the event that promises to be the biggest Book and Art Fair on the continent.

The 23-year-old Zondi will share the stage with Silungile Mavundla and Vannessa Govender, author of Beaten but not Broken, in discussions on sexual violence in the church, family members shielding rapists and sexual violence in the workplace in the “Women at the Helm” seminar.

Under the theme “Blessers: Friends or Foes?” Khanyi Mbau and Jackie Phamotse, author of I Tweet What I Like, will discuss the reality of being a “blessee”.

Phamotse, who has gone public with her story that she was gang-raped by five men at the age of 17, at a party - one of them a deputy minister in Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet - is expected to be one of the seminar’s crowd-pullers.

Award-winning journalist Iman Rappetti and Malebo Shephedi will lead a seminar titled “Control your destiny or someone else will”.

The seminar will focus on Iman’s compelling memoir, Becoming Iman, which will tackle the importance of being in control of your own life.

Renowned authors of books about the history of politics, Chris Steyn’s The Lost Boys of Bird Island, Terry Bell’s Unfinished Business - South Africa, Apartheid, and the truth, and Mojalefa Dipholo’s The other side of freedom will delve into atrocities committed pre-1994.

“The Land is Ours Seminar” is expected to draw the attention of many for a heated debate as the leader of Black First Land First Andile Mngxithama, ANC National Executive Committee member Senzo Mchunu, farmer Ayanda Zulu and Professor Bheki Mngomezulu give their perspectives of the land question by drawing on their personal accounts of a young farmer who lives off the land, defining what is meant by the land question.

The study of the relationship between food and culture will also take centre stage in the gastronomy section.

Celebrity chefs, including Chilli Chocolate chefs Zainab and Faatimah Paruk, Lucia Mthiyane and the executive chef at the Durban ICC, John Moatshe, will cook up a storm, too.

