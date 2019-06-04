Thembinkosi American Ngcobo appears in court.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ANA

Durban - The trial of a soldier accused of going on a shooting spree at the home of his girlfriend, killing one person and injuring three, has been delayed yet again. Thembinkosi American Ngcobo, 24, dismissed his legal team the day his trial was due to start two weeks ago.

He had indicated to advocate Louis Barnard, who was instructed by his attorney Thenjiwe Mbatha to conduct his trial, that he wanted to plead guilty. However, he changed his mind, claiming he was not happy with the manner in which the plea was handled.

It was the second time in two years that Ngcobo changed lawyers while in the dock.

On Monday his new lawyer, Mhlonipheni Sibiya, objected to the ballistic evidence to be led by the State. This prevented State advocate Krishen Shah from starting with the State's case.

Judge Sharon Marks said the trial was scheduled to take place over 19 days and that the delays had already wasted 10 days, leaving only nine days.

"I have done everything in my power to ensure that this matter starts. It is now all in the hands of your lawyer and the prosecutor on when we are going to have this trial.

“To crystallise the issues between the State and the defence for a fair trial, the matter will be adjourned for a trial conference, where both the State and the defence would have to indicate how many witnesses will be called.”

Judge Marks said a decision on whether the trial could be heard during the current court session ending on June 28 would be determined by the number of witnesses to be called.

In January 2017 Ngcobo allegedly told his commanding officer in Upington, where he was based, that he was on a mission to kill his fiancé and their two-month-old baby. He had denied the child's paternity.

Ngcobo was a rifleman with 8 South African Infantry Battalion. During his bail application in February 2017, Lieutenant-Colonel Wise Mabanga testified that Ngcobo had deserted his post during the night. He was due to stand guard at the base but had complained of a sore stomach.

It is alleged that he then left the base, taking his belongings. He had driven to his girlfriend's house in Durban in a fit of jealousy. There, he allegedly shot her sister and her friend.

His girlfriend, the mother of his young child, was not at home at the time and has not been named as she is under police protection. Ngcobo also allegedly kidnapped her brother to help him look for her.

A police officer and a third person were wounded when the officer tried to confront Ngcobo.

Mabanga had told the court during the bail proceedings that he had called Ngcobo, who apparently said he had killed his sister-in-law.

Mabanga then pleaded with him to surrender.

The soldier eventually handed himself over to police in February.

Daily News