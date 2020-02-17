Rifleman Thembinkosi American Ngcobo faces a possible life sentence for killing his girlfriend’s sister, Nokwanda Mbambo, and concurrent sentences for attempting to kill police officers and his girlfriend’s second sister, Nonzuzo.
Ngcobo had driven from his Upington base on a murder-suicide mission to kill his girlfriend, Nontokozo Mbambo, after he heard a rumour that she had been seen leaving in a vehicle with his baby and another man.
Nontokozo testified during the trial that the man was her pastor, who was helping her flee with her baby from her Inanda homestead after Ngcobo threatened her mother to “teach them a lesson”.
Nokwanda was shot dead while her younger sister, Nonzuzo, survived.