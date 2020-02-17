Killer soldier to learn his fate after shooting spree









Rifleman Thembinkosi American Ngcobo faces a possible life sentence for killing his girlfriend’s sister, Nokwanda Mbambo, and concurrent sentences for attempting to kill police officers and his girlfriend’s second sister, Nonzuzo. ANA Pictures Durban - ARGUMENTS for sentencing are expected to be heard on Wednesday after the SANDF soldier who went on a shooting spree in Inanda and Ntuzuma was found guilty of murder and attempted murder on Friday. Rifleman Thembinkosi American Ngcobo faces a possible life sentence for killing his girlfriend’s sister, Nokwanda Mbambo, and concurrent sentences for attempting to kill police officers and his girlfriend’s second sister, Nonzuzo. Ngcobo had driven from his Upington base on a murder-suicide mission to kill his girlfriend, Nontokozo Mbambo, after he heard a rumour that she had been seen leaving in a vehicle with his baby and another man. Nontokozo testified during the trial that the man was her pastor, who was helping her flee with her baby from her Inanda homestead after Ngcobo threatened her mother to “teach them a lesson”. Nokwanda was shot dead while her younger sister, Nonzuzo, survived.

The surviving Mbambo family members were not in court for the trial or judgment as they went into hiding.

During the trial, Ngcobo had admitted he had left the SANDF base armed with the state rifle and drove in his VW Polo on a mission to kill Nontokozo and himself. He denied threatening to “teach her family a lesson”. He also denied shooting her sisters for refusing to reveal Nontokozo’s whereabouts, and shooting at Ntuzuma police who were trying to apprehend him after the shooting spree at the Inanda homestead.

SANDF members, some of whom had travelled from Upington, handed him over to police officers.

Shortly before Ngcobo’s trial could begin, Nonzuzo and her mother, Nomusa Mbambo, were shot dead in an attack at their home. They were the two key witnesses in his murder trial.

That murder investigation is still under way, but the court had during the trial accepted the evidence of Nonzuzo to police, implicating Ngcobo as the shooter on January 31, 2017.

Judge Shyam Gyanda said during the trial, and again when handing down judgment on Friday, that Nonzuzo and her mother may have been killed to silence them. He said there was a trend in the country of witnesses being killed, with a belief that cases would then not continue in court.

Gyanda found Ngcobo guilty of Nokwanda’s murder, 12 counts of attempted murder and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was acquitted on one count of robbery and another of kidnapping.

Daily News