Durban - Snake catcher, Nick Evans, has said killing a black mamba puts you at high risk of being bitten.

This comes after Evans received a call from a man at the end of last week about a big black mamba in an office in Reservoir Hills. While the man was on the phone with Evans his staff at the office killed the black mamba.

“By the sounds/looks of things, they beat it to death. I had heard him shouting at them to keep away. Words fell on deaf ears,” Evans said in a Facebook post.

He described it as gut wrenching and that he wished more people would realise that snakes are animals, like their precious dogs and cats, and that they also have feelings. A snake of that size would also be amazing for rat control.

“They're really lucky no one got bitten. Killing a Black Mamba puts you at high risk of being bitten. People need to know that,” he said.

He also said he would be giving a short awareness presentation in a couple of weeks, showing people a live black mamba and to show that it is better alive than dead.

