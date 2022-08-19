King Misuzulu cleansed himself after killing another ‘king’, the lion

On Thursday, on the eve of his kraal entering ceremony which is expected to take place on Saturday morning, the king accompanied by a few amabutho (Zulu regiments) and game rangers, went on hunting the lion which he had to kill himself.

Explaining the process from beginning to end, the king's praise singer, Buzetsheni Mdletshe, told the Daily News on Friday that he left KwaKhangelamankengane in the same car as the king.

Mdletshe said that upon entering the game reserve, they spotted the first lion but before the king could shoot it, it vanished into the bush and was advised by the game rangers not to follow it because the animal was dangerous in the bush.

The praise singer said a second lion was spotted lying next to a pool, facing opposite the king and hunters, adding that before it could see them the king shot it in the foreleg but had to be assisted by the game rangers to finish it off when the wounded lion advanced towards them because it was becoming dangerous.