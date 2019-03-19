Durban - A rescue team searched in vain for a kitten that was stuck in a stormwater pipe in Phoenix on Tuesday. Neeri Naidoo, of volunteer group Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (Pact), said residents heard the kitten cry on Monday and contacted them but despite an extensive search the kitten was nowhere to be found.

The SPCA had come out on Monday, said Naidoo, and inserted a camera into the drain pipes. The team could hear the kitten but could not see it.

"Together with the SPCA Inspector we looked for drain manholes and opened them up to try and find the kitten. We walked door to door trying to trace manholes. Most were blocked with rubbish and clothes. Flushing it would potentially drown the kitten. After hours of trying to get her out the SPCA had another idea," she said.

Naidoo said the SPCA tied a piece of tuna onto a rope and rock. The rope was then lowered into the pipe near a T-Junction. The other end of the rope was tied to a clothes line pole.

Picture by Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment





"The hope was that when everything is silent, she will climb up. Digging was not even an option as the camera led the pipe out of the yard. Ganga Plumbers also assisted us with cameras and a floor plan of the pipe network. All the pipes were empty. We found that one pipe led to a stream. I assume that the kitten walked out into the shallow stream," Naidoo said.

Picture by Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment





