Durban - A man will have the daughter of a friend in mind when he lines up in the city on Sunday to run the Comrades Marathon. Krishna “Preggie” Pillay, 57, will be running for the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) in memory of 21-year-old Revantha Patel, who died of cancer last year, shortly after her birthday.

Patel was the daughter of his friend, Marlene Reddy, for whom he ran in 2011 when she had breast cancer, under the Pink Drive charity.

“I will do this for charity. If I did it for the mother, why can’t I do it for Revantha?”

“It’s sad seeing a friend’s daughter just finishing off her studies and life is about to start, and yet this is what happens. That’s the saddest part.”

He said through his efforts nearly R12000 was raised for CHOC, nearly twice the initial target of R6 000.

The GETFIT Athletic Club runner from Westville said Cowies Hill was his training route because he lived in the area. “I just want to finish, enjoy the race and do it for the cause. That’s the main reason. I’m not fighting for time. I’m just hoping to finish the race,” he said.

Pillay has completed five Comrades Marathons.

He was grateful to friends, relatives and family for their support, especially in supporting CHOC.

By opening Pillay’s Comrades Marathon profile, people can donate to CHOC and may also leave him a message. See https://bit.ly/2QM33fq

Those who have already donated have left him messages of encouragement and wished him well for Sunday.

Daily News