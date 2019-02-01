Photo: Twitter

Durban - A shortage of trains has left commuters from KwaDukuza, north of Durban, in the lurch. They faced a similar struggle in October when train services to Durban were cancelled because of maintenance problems.

Rufus Veerasamy, 64, contacted the Daily News after noticing that the trains he took to work and back had been cancelled.

Veerasamy said the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) cut the number of trains from November and changed the times of its train service to KwaDukuza.

“I contacted Prasa’s service centre, but I did not get an answer about the cancellation of the 4.30pm train from Durban to KwaDukuza from January 10,” he said.

Veerasamy takes the train from Flamingo Heights Station in KwaDukuza and Durban Station.

“I finish work at 4pm but because the 5.30pm-5.45pm train was cancelled, I have to work through my lunch break to get the 3.30pm train. If I miss that one, I end up having to wait at least two hours,” he said.

Veerasamy said KwaDukuza commuters were suffering because, according to Prasa, there were not enough trains.

He said in the mornings he used to take the 7am train but, because that no longer ran, he now had to take the 6am train. Sometimes the trains were late and passengers got to work late.

“Sometimes we have to take the taxi - I did three times last week. This is R60 a day and adds to our transport costs because we buy monthly train tickets,” he said.

Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga conceded there was a shortage of trains to KwaDukuza.

“There should be five trains, but we are only providing four because of breakdowns,” he said.

He said ageing infrastructure and cable theft delayed trains. To avoid accidents, trains had to be authorised manually and not in the control room.

“We are trying to get trains to run on time so that people get to work and school on time,” he said.

He urged the public to report suspicious behaviour around railway lines and stations to the authorities.

Daily News