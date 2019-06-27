Picture source: Stanger Weekly-Facebook

Durban - All government offices and precincts remained closed for the second day after violent protests grip KwaDukuza Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. The KwaDukuza Municipality offices remain closed for the day following unrest.

The closure is primarily to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff said municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize.

On Wednesday, at around 09:00am community unrest ensued in the Central Business District.

Mkhize said discontented individuals ended up closing all government offices and precincts.

"Realizing the volatility of the situation the municipal manager took a decision to temporarily close the municipal CBD offices comprising of the Civic Building, Lavoipierre, OK Mall and the Motor Licensing and Testing Station until the situation comes to calm. Management has reliably learnt that this group of discontented individuals will be meeting with the leadership of the ruling party to address their concerns,"he said.

"We wish to state it categorically that at this stage none of the concerns raised pertain to service delivery and/or functionality of the municipality. We are awaiting the aforementioned meeting in order to derive which stance shall be taken regarding the closure of offices,"Mkhize said.

The following services have been interrupted, refuse removal, utility bill collection at the KwaDukuza CBD Offices and motor licensing and testing

Mkhize said the South offices, that is, Salt Rock and Ballito as well as all libraries are opened.

"Those wishing to make payments and/or buy electricity tokens can still do so comfortably at accredited vendors and supermarket outlets in and around KwaDukuza Municipal area. The public will be informed of any development pertaining to the disruption of municipal services,"Mkhize said.

Daily News

