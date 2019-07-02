ANC members protesting against the reinstatement of Musa Zondi as the secretary in General Gezenga Mpanza region in KwaDukuza last week. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The KwaDukuza Municipal offices which were shut down after protests flared up the CBD, were re-opened on Tuesday. Protestors were unhappy over certain political decisions in the region.

They took to the streets to voice their concerns. ANC members protested against the reinstatement of Musa Zondi as the secretary in General Gezenga Mpanza region in KwaDukuza.

Sipho Mkhize the KwaDukuza municipality spokesperson said all its offices were now open and are fully operational.

"The Community Services Business Unit, entrusted with among other things, refuse removal and maintenance of parks and gardens, is hard at work to clean the town and collect refuse. It is expected that this activity will be completed this week," Mkhize said.

The municipal manager Nhlanhla Mdakane has also decided that tenders, closed quotations and posts whose closing date was interrupted by the unrest will be extended.

"Affected individuals are encouraged to refer to local media, municipal social media pages, municipal notice boards and the municipal website for updates on these changes which will be sent out as erratum notices," Mdakane said.



Mkhize said the municipality also wishes to cast away all malevolent avowals made, suggesting and influencing for a rates boycott.

"The closure of the municipality was not an easy decision to take; however, in the interest of the safety of staff and patrons, it is a decision that had to be made. We want to assure all ratepayers that our teams will be working around the clock to bring the situation to its normality. We wish to thank all stakeholders who were involved in the finding of an amicable solution to this unrest," Mkhize said.

Daily News



