KwaDukuza Private hospital staff test negative for Covid 19 after outbreak scare

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - More than one hundred staff at the KwaDukuza private hospital have tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday. Three weeks ago after a doctor in a private practice tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital. The hospital said since 9 May, he has been in self-isolation. Africa Health Care Chief Operating Officer Elsa Benade said KwaDukuza Private Hospital (KPH), would like to confirm that 176 staff, inclusive of service providers were tested for Covid-19. They all tested negative. "Our findings and outcome of results, indicate that the specialist who tested positive, contracted the virus outside of the facility, and was self-isolating prior to him being symptomatic. He has been self- isolating, and will resume duties once he has fully recovered, and it is safe to do so," Benade said.

She said all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that KPH is a safe environment during this pandemic and all staff are adhering to the Department of Health (DOH) and National Institute for Communicable Diseases guidelines.

"To date, no positive patients have been admitted to the facility. The specialists and staff of Kwadukuza Private Hospital remain committed to ensure that no person is compromised in any way, while providing excellent healthcare to our patients. We’d like to thank the public for respecting our updated rules and regulations and thank you for your continued support,"Benade said.

Management decided to test all staff on the premises as an added precautionary measure to support the measures already in place.

Kwadukuza Private Hospital remains committed to support all efforts in managing and combating the Corona Virus pandemic.

Daily News



