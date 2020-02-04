Durban - A teacher from Glenhills Primary School in KwaDukuza was found murdered in her home on Monday.
The death of Bhanu Dayaram, 59, of Freesia Road, has come as as a shock to the community.
Glen Hills Primary School principal Hansrajh Hurilal said he became concerned when Dayaram did not arrive for work. He then telephoned her daughter. Hurilal said the daughter had gone to the home to investigate. He said he was then notified that the teacher was found dead. He would not divulge details of the murder because police had told him it was a sensitive issue.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on Monday at 08:50, KwaDukuza police received a complaint of a murder at Stanger Manor and proceeded to the scene.
"On arrival they found the body of a 59-year-old woman lying on the floor with no visible injuries. The victim had blood coming from her nose.