KwaDukuza school teacher found murdered in her home









Bhanu Dayaram. Picture supplied Durban - A teacher from Glenhills Primary School in KwaDukuza was found murdered in her home on Monday. The death of Bhanu Dayaram, 59, of Freesia Road, has come as as a shock to the community. Glen Hills Primary School principal Hansrajh Hurilal said he became concerned when Dayaram did not arrive for work. He then telephoned her daughter. Hurilal said the daughter had gone to the home to investigate. He said he was then notified that the teacher was found dead. He would not divulge details of the murder because police had told him it was a sensitive issue. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on Monday at 08:50, KwaDukuza police received a complaint of a murder at Stanger Manor and proceeded to the scene. "On arrival they found the body of a 59-year-old woman lying on the floor with no visible injuries. The victim had blood coming from her nose.

A case of murder was opened at KwaDukuza police station for investigation.

KwaDukuza councillor Madhun Sobram Singh said the incident came as a shock to the closely knit community of Stanger Manor. He said Dayaram’s untimely death and the brutality of the murder was shocking.

“This cold-blooded murder must be condemned and the culprits brought to book. Justice must prevail, regardless of who the culprit is. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family, who were robbed of their loved one,” Singh said.

Hurilal said Dayaram was a friendly person, and well-liked by everyone in the community and teaching fraternity.

“She was a senior educator, who dedicated most of her life to teaching. The staff and I are still in shock. She was the department head of the junior primary phase. She began working at the school on July 1, 1997. Prior to that, she had taught at Gokul and Illovo primary schools,” he said.

Dayaram was also a member of the Shree Viswanatha Eswarar Alayam (Mdoniville Temple). Her close friend at the temple Kruba Jaram said it was “earth shattering” to hear of the passing of their devoted sister.

Jaram described Dayaram as a strong mother figure to them.

“Her radiant smile and warm hugs will be missed. She was a devout Hindu, who enjoyed being part of our Mdoniville family. She selflessly availed herself to render prayer.

“Dayaram lived life to the fullest, and was caring and loving to all. She will be greatly missed,” Jaram said.

A family member said a statement on the matter would be released soon.

Daily News